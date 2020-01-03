Oakland Laptop Homicide

Suspects in Oakland Laptop Theft, Homicide Due in Court

Police on Friday released identities of the victim and suspects.

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Bay Area

The man who died on New Year's Eve after chasing suspects who swiped his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland has been identified as Shou Zeng, police said.

Two of the suspects arrested by police have been identified as Byron OJ Reed Jr., 22, and Javon Eugene Lee, 21. Police have called the incident a homicide. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday afternoon.

Reed Jr. and Lee were arrested Wednesday, a day after Zeng succumbed to his wounds. A third suspect has yet to be detained.

California

News from across California

the ghost of Manzanar 6 mins ago

DNA Matches Mysterious Bones to Japanese Internee Called the ‘Ghost of Manzanar’

22 hours ago

Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom

The incident occurred before noon Tuesday at a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. Zeng was at the coffee shop when a thief swiped his laptop and ran off. The victim chased after the suspect and dove toward a getaway vehicle the suspect jumped in.

Zeng, witnesses said, was able to hold on to the vehicle as it sped off, but was dragged against the concrete and eventually thrown off.

Neighbors are organizing a vigil this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. just outside of the Starbucks where the laptop theft happened.

This article tagged under:

Oakland Laptop HomicideOakland
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us