Suspects in Oakland Laptop Theft, Homicide Due in Court

The man who died on New Year's Eve after chasing suspects who swiped his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland has been identified as Shou Zeng, police said.

Two of the suspects arrested by police have been identified as Byron OJ Reed Jr., 22, and Javon Eugene Lee, 21. Police have called the incident a homicide. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday afternoon.

Reed Jr. and Lee were arrested Wednesday, a day after Zeng succumbed to his wounds. A third suspect has yet to be detained.

The incident occurred before noon Tuesday at a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. Zeng was at the coffee shop when a thief swiped his laptop and ran off. The victim chased after the suspect and dove toward a getaway vehicle the suspect jumped in.

Zeng, witnesses said, was able to hold on to the vehicle as it sped off, but was dragged against the concrete and eventually thrown off.

Neighbors are organizing a vigil this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. just outside of the Starbucks where the laptop theft happened.

A #Montclair woman who didn’t know the victim brought these post-it notes & asked people to write down messages for the victim &

his family. Friends say he worked in tech & was in his mid-30’s. He was supposed to host a NYE party & celebrate his bday on day he died. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/wHQrnttvnN — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) January 3, 2020