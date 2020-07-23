distance learning

Tech Shortage in California Schools as New Academic Year Approaches: Survey

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

School districts across California need hundreds of thousands of computers and Wi-Fi hotspots as the state's students prepare to start the new school year via full-time distance learning, according to a survey conducted by the state Department of Education.

The need for 700,000 laptops and tablets along with about 300,000 hot spots comes with a hefty $500 million price tag. The supply chain is another issue.

But, there is some good news in the Bay Area. In Oakland, 25,000 Chromebooks are on order and due to arrive in early August for Oakland Unified students.

California

News from across California

coronavirus Mar 5

List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

masks 4 hours ago

California to Buy More Masks, But Will They Get to the Workers Who Need Them?

Through a public–private partnership called Oakland Undivided, work is underway to also provide students with internet access and tech support.

In the South Bay, leaders from Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose are boosting spending to close the digital divide that emerged as a major issue when learning shifted online at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

"The city of San Jose is going to be investing $24 million to build infrastructure for online learning … and the county has invested $7.1 million for devices," said Omar Torres, a spokesman for City Councilwoman Magdelena Carrasco.

Silicon Valley tech companies such as Google and Twitter have made significant monetary donations to local schools, and now it's just a matter of if the students get what they need when the classes start next month.

This article tagged under:

distance learningcoronavirusSchoolsTechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us