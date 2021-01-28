California

Teen Buried in 5 Feet of Snow Near Lake Tahoe Pulled Out Alive

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders in the Lake Tahoe area rescued a 14-year-old who was buried under about 5 feet of snow that slid off a roof Wednesday night.

The teen was playing in a snow cave next to his home in the Serene Lakes area west of Truckee when snow atop the roof came crashing down and completely buried him, the Truckee Fire Protection District said. No one saw what happened.

After a few hours and not seeing the teen return, family members went to look for him but couldn't find him, prompting them to call 911, fire officials said.

The firefighter-paramedics who arrived at the scene quickly deduced that a roof avalanche occurred. After probing the snow and then receiving a hit, they started digging and eventually found the teen alive.

"We are extremely happy to share this successful rescue because often these don’t turn out as well," the fire district said in a statement. "Don’t let this or other winter hazards get you or your family this winter."

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaweatherLake Tahoe
