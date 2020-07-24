shooting

Teen Girl, Man Arrested in 18-Year-Old's Shooting Death in Carlsbad

At the scene, CPD said there were "several persons associated with the incident in the immediate area," which led to the arrest of two people in connection with the shooting death

By City News Service

A teenage girl and 19-year-old man were arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Carlsbad, police said Friday.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:25 p.m. Thursday from someone reporting that a person had been shot and needed medical attention at an apartment complex on Caringa Way, off Alicante Road east of El Camino Real, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound, Reyes said. He was taken to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

At the scene, CPD said there were "several persons associated with the incident in the immediate area," which led to the arrest of two people in connection with the shooting death -- a 16-year-old girl, whose name was withheld, and a 19-year-old San Marcos resident, Gerardo Gonzales, Reyes said.

The girl was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of manslaughter and gross negligent discharge of a firearm while Gonzales was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

