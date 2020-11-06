Tesla

Tesla Tequila: Elon Musk's April Fools Joke Comes Alive for $250, Sells Out Quick

By Diana San Juan

Tesla

Want to get your hands on that electric bottle of Tesla Tequila? Well, now you can -- but it’ll cost you.

What started out as an April Fools joke is now making Elon Musk bank. The idea of Tesla Tequila first came in April 2018 when Musk posted a picture on Twitter of himself passed out, holding a sign that read, “bankwupt.”

“Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks,” Musk said on Twitter.

A 750ml lighting bolt-shaped bottle described as, “an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels,” ran at $250 before it sold out on its official site

Those that were able to get their hands on it, quickly took to eBay listing it everywhere from $300 to over a whopping $6,000.

Musk has yet to say when the company will restock and if prices will change. Consumers are limited to just two bottles and shipments can only be made to 31 states in the U.S.

