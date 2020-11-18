Thanksgiving Advice: Do Your Food Shopping Early

Get your turkey and fixings now. That is the advice coming from the California Grocers Association.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, grocery stores across the Bay Area are hoping they can limit overcrowding on the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

At the Grocery Outlet in Pleasant Hill, owner Jason Olson provides daily updates on Facebook, telling customers what’s in stock and what’s running low. With more families hosting smaller gatherings next week, more customers are eying smaller alternatives to the typical turkey.

"They’re bringing in a bunch of the smaller breasts, which are fantastic. That’s what my wife and I enjoy getting from time to time," Olson said.

To limit overcrowding next week and relieve panic buying, Ron Fong, the CEO of the California Grocers Association, is urging shoppers to buy their nonperishable items as soon as possible.

"Your gravy, your stuffing, your baking goods, get all that stuff this week so you can avoid the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving," he said.

Olson also advised people to "plan your trips accordingly, social distance, be smart, be aware, be courteous and kind to other people."