Thief Steals Single Mother’s Car With Presents, Dumps Car in Mission Bay

A single mother is stuck without a car and Christmas presents after her car was stolen and ditched inside Mission Bay on Friday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. police received a call that a car was at a boat ramp where it began to sink into Mission Bay.

“I got a phone call from my roommate when the police showed up to our door,” Mary Jane Stewart said. “They said they found a red four-door sedan in Mission Bay and that it was under the water.”

Her car was stolen after she had parked it outside her apartment complex.

Her car had all of her daughter's Christmas presents that she was keeping inside to surprise them.

“She [my daughter] is nosey so I kept it in the car, so she would never see it. That was in the truck and stuff for my oldest, and a lot of clothes for the girls,” Stewart said through tears.

She explains that some of the presents were not wants but needs. Her daughter just started Kindergarten and needed clothes for school.

Stewart said she will now have to struggle to get to her doctor appointments and get her kids to and from school.

“I was in a car accident and so I have doctor's appointments at least twice a week,” Stewart said.

Police said that often times people will dump stolen cars at Mission Bay and initially thought that the car was dumped intentionally.

Stewart will know Monday if her insurance will be able to cover the theft.

“To whoever did it, I hope you gave those gifts to your kids. I hope they needed them more than mine,” Stewart said.