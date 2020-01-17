Thousands of Sailors to Deploy on USS Roosevelt CSG

USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is expected to depart from San Diego with thousands of U.S. service members Friday for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

More than 6,000 sailors will be aboard the strike group's ships as they depart from Naval Air Station Coronado for the scheduled deployment meant to maintain maritime security, according to the U.S. Navy.

The CSG is made up of USS Theodore Roosevelt, Carrier Air Wing 11, USS Bunker Hill, Destroyer Squadron 23, USS Russell, USS Paul Hamilton, USS Pinckney, USS Kidd and USS Rafael Peralta.

The strike group’s last 7-month deployment from October 2017 to May 2018 took them to the Pacific and Persian Gulf.

According to the Navy, The Roosevelt CSG spent about four months conducting missions against ISIS targets.

The Roosevelt also participated in several exercises, including a three-carrier joint operation with USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz off the coast of Korea.

That 2017 to 2018 deployment was the first since USS Theodore Roosevelt moved to San Diego from Norfolk, Va.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides training for the rest of the Navy.