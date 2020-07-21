Trucker Allegedly Smuggling Methamphetamine in Cargo of Onions Arrested

A man trying to sneak hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into the United States under a shipment of green onions was arrested at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported Monday.

The 31-year-old Mexican citizen pulled into the inspection station about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a tractor-trailer loaded with a cargo listed as "mint leaves and other spices," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs.

After CBP agents noticed suspicious anomalies in the shipment during an X-ray examination of the vehicle, a service dog alerted them to the presence of contraband inside it. They then found 40 packages of methamphetamine hidden underneath the produce.

The 614-pound drug haul would have had a street value of about $1.4 million, according to customs officials.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. CBP personnel seized the big rig and methamphetamine.