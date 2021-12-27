Central Sierras Smash Record For Snowiest December: UC Berkeley Lab

December has been a month for the record books when it comes to Sierra snowfall.

At the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory near Donner Pass, 193.7 inches – over 16 feet – of snow has piled up in the final month of 2021, breaking the old December record of 179 inches set back in 1970, according to the lab.

For our metric friends! (sorry we forgot)



NEW DECEMBER RECORD: 492 cm



With a 24 hour official #snow total of 98.75 cm at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 455 cm of snow in December set in 1970!



Snow rates are still heavy and we could break 508 cms today! — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 27, 2021

Thanks to heavy snow in the forecast, the lab could see that monthly snowfall total surpass 200 inches as soon as Monday.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning for the Sierra will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack is a major source of water for California. According to the California Cooperative Snow Surveys, the state's average water equivalent is at 13.8 inches as of Dec. 27, putting the state at 49% of its average (through April).