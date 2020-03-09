UCSD to Suspend In-Person Courses to Start Spring Quarter

All classes at UC San Diego will be delivered remotely to start the Spring Quarter and university-sponsored athletic events will be played without fans in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the university announce Monday.

In-person classes will continue for the last week of the current Winter Quarter, but instructors won't be using attendance-based points in their grading, according to UCSD.

Housing and Dining service will continue regular operations, the university said. The NCAA will determine any changes to Division II men's regional basketball tournament games scheduled March 13-16 on campus.

UC San Diego issued the following recommendations for on-campus events:

Cancellation or postponement of events or meetings that are expected to have more than 100 people. If a meeting or event can be moved to an online platform, then the meeting could still occur.

Cancellation or postponement of non-essential visits to campus by groups of more than 15 people. This would include, for example, campus tours and other events that bring visitors to campus.

All questions can be directed to the UC San Diego Emergency Operations Center at eoc@ucsd.edu. The EOC will direct your inquiry to the appropriate unit for response.



The university said it is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state and county departments of public health to ensure safety on campus.

San Diego county announced its first "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case on Monday. The patients is a county resident in her 50s who developed symptoms while traveling overseas.