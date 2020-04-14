Unemployment Checks With $600 Boost Rolling Out This Week

About a quarter of a million unemployment checks, with a $600 boost, should be hitting mailboxes and debit cards this week as state employment staff worked through the weekend to push them out Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California was among the first states to get those funds into the hands of people waiting for a lifeline.

Here’s what people can expect in terms of financial help:

If you filed for unemployment, you can expect your weekly benefit plus a $600 weekly boost through the federal Cares Act for the next four months.

224,000 supplemented unemployment benefits started hitting debit cards. Some folks may get checks.

In terms of federal stimulus, the maximum benefit is $1,200 for individuals making up to $75,000 annually (married couples, that’s up to $150,000); $500 per child; limits are about double for couples.

Welfare and social security recipients are included in the stimulus, even if they aren’t required to file an income tax return.

The IRS, overwhelmed by requests for help, set up a new site where people can check when they’ll get their payment and how much they can expect. Visit irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.