US Border Patrol Agents Find Dead Man in Otay Mountain

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a man dead in the Otay Mountain wilderness Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., a border patrol agent encountered a 55-year-old Mexican man near the Skydive San Diego Center on Otay Lakes Road.

The man told the agents he was not legally present in the U.S. and the person who he was traveling with was left behind because he could not continue, Jeff Stephenson, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent told NBC 7.

Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents were requested and responded to the area where the second person was believed to be in, Stephenson said.

The person was located but he had no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego County is still experiencing an excessive heat warning that has been extended until mid-next week.

Cal Fire also assisted in the search.

No other information was available.

