US Border Patrol Agents Find Dead Man in Otay Mountain

By NBC 7 Staff

1009082640
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a man dead in the Otay Mountain wilderness Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., a border patrol agent encountered a 55-year-old Mexican man near the Skydive San Diego Center on Otay Lakes Road.

The man told the agents he was not legally present in the U.S. and the person who he was traveling with was left behind because he could not continue, Jeff Stephenson, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent told NBC 7.

California

News from across California

17 hours ago

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility Investigating Inmate Attack on 6 Officers

coronavirus Mar 5

List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents were requested and responded to the area where the second person was believed to be in, Stephenson said.

The person was located but he had no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego County is still experiencing an excessive heat warning that has been extended until mid-next week.

Cal Fire also assisted in the search.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us