US Coast Guard to Offload $220M Worth of Cocaine in San Diego

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters seized roughly 11,500 pounds of cocaine from international waters in April and May, the military branch said in a statement

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Three U.S. Coast Guard Cutters intercepted drug smuggles on international waters and seized about 11,500 pounds of cocaine in April and May.
Cocaine worth roughly $220 million seized during separate smuggling attempts in international waters this year will be offloaded Wednesday in San Diego.

About 11,500 pounds of cocaine that was seized waters from waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during April and May will be offloaded by the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618), the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

The drugs were seized off the coasts of Mexico, South and Central America.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Active intercepted drug smugglers twice and seized about 5,600 pounds of cocaine, USCGC Steadfast (WMEC 623) intercepted smugglers once and seized roughly 2,470 pounds of cocaine, and USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) intercepted once and seized about 3,660 pounds of cocaine, officials said.

Multiple U.S. agencies like Homeland Security and the Departments of Defense and Justice cooperated in the operations. Navy personnel, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI also played a role.

To discuss the counter-drug deployment more, U.S. Coast Guard senior leaders will speak at a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. from downtown San Diego's Embarcadero.

