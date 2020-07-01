California

US Customs Delays Resuming Global Entry Centers

By City News Service

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Wednesday that they are postponing the reopening of the agency's Global Entry enrollment center at Los Angeles International Airport, which was planned for Monday, due to rising cases of COVID-19.

CBP said it will postpone the reopening until "at least'' Aug. 10.

The Global Entry program allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers returning to or arriving in the United States via automatic kiosks at select airports.

The decision to postpone the reopening was made in consultation with health and safety experts who are "closely monitoring'' the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in several states, CBP officials said.

Applicants who scheduled interviews at enrollment centers in July and early August must reschedule their appointments on or after Aug. 10 by logging into their Trusted Traveler Programs account and using the online scheduling tool.

Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves an application to complete the enrollment process.

In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

CBP's Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational, CBP stated.

On March 19, CBP temporarily suspended operations at its Trusted Traveler Programs, which include Global Entry, to minimize the risks of exposing travelers and employees to the coronavirus.

