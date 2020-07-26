USD Condemns Instagram Accounts Targeting Marginalized Communities

The University of San Diego is condemning “abhorrent and hateful Instagram accounts” that claim to have ties to the university after the school was made of its existence.

In a statement directed at the USD campus community, the university said the Instagram accounts “have been used to post white supremacy propaganda.” Posts targeting and mocking people of color and Black and LGBTQ+ communities appeared on one of the accounts in question.

“This clearly is directed at our university community and tears at the very fabric of who we are as a Catholic university and the values we hold dear,” the school continued in its statement.

To combat the speech spewed on the account, USD said it started an investigation to determine the source of the posts and is in the process of submitting a formal request to Instagram to take down the profiles.

“Hate speech and actions directed at intimidating or harassing any members of our campus community have no place at USD and cannot be tolerated,” the university said in a statement. “We commit to identifying and taking concrete action to foster a positive campus climate and to ensure that all members of our community feel safe and welcome.”

USD’s Associated Student Government also made a statement in response to a specific account.

“On behalf of all students standing up to you publicly, let s make this very clear: you and your racist ideals are not welcomed in our university community,” the university’s ASG said. “We will continue to fight for the proactive measures necessary for the eradication of the disease that is racism.”

Anyone with information on the Instagram accounts is encouraged to contact Dr. Donald Godwin via email.