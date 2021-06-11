USS Midway Museum

USS Midway Museum Debuts New Restaurant

The new restaurant will be located next to the Jet Shop giftshop at the rear of the museum’s hanger deck

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
Just in time for California’s forthcoming reopening date, San Diego’s USS Midway Museum is opening a new restaurant with a bread breaking ceremony Friday.

Offering guests a variety of deli, grill and baked goods, Café 41 is ready for business. The new eatery boasts an indoor/outdoor design that can accommodate up to 400 guests at its three mean seating areas.

The museum said in a statement Café 41 was a years-in-the-making project that began with construction in 2018. It added that the kitchen of the museum’s old restaurant was gutted and replaced with a “professionally designed food station-style canteen.”

“The goal of the new café is to provide museum visitors with quality meals that they can see being freshly prepared,” the USS Midway Museum said in a statement. “Flexibility in menu and food preparation along with speed of service was top of mind in the design of Café 41.”

The new restaurant will be located next to the Jet Shop giftshop at the rear of the museum’s hanger deck.

For more information on the USS Midway Museum, click here.

