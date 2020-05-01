USS Roosevelt

USS Theodore Roosevelt COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,100, Navy to Decrease Reporting

Fifty-three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier have recovered after being isolated for at least 14 days and receiving two successive negative tests

By City News Serivce

This photo shows a general view of the USS Theodore Roosevelt flight deck, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.
AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic

The San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt has 1,102 active COVID-19 cases, the Navy reported on Thursday, in what will be its final report on virus cases aboard the aircraft carrier and USS Kidd barring "significant changes."

With the entire crews of the Theodore Roosevelt and Kidd having been tested, updates will only be provided in the event of "significant changes on these vessels and new cases on any other deployed vessels," the Navy said.

USS Roosevelet Theodore

News about the vessel amid the coronavirus pandemic

USS Roosevelt Apr 29

Acting Navy Secretary Orders Additional Investigation Into Carrier Outbreak

US Navy Apr 24

Navy Admiral Advises Reinstatement of Fired Carrier Captain

Theodore Roosevelt's increase from the 940 reported cases on Wednesday was due to "exit tests for sailors who are asymptomatic," the Navy said.

Fifty-three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier have recovered after being isolated for at least 14 days and receiving two successive negative tests. Three of the ship's sailors are being treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for COVID-19 symptoms.

NBC 7's Danny Freeman shares details and perspective on the multiple hard weeks for sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Washington-based Kidd stopped in San Diego Tuesday following its virus outbreak. There are 78 active cases on the Kidd, with no hospitalizations, according to the Navy.

While in San Diego, the destroyer is undergoing a deep cleaning process that is expected to take about two weeks, according to Navy officials.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

USS RooseveltcoronavirusUSS Theodore Roosevelt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us