race for a vaccine

Vaccine ‘FOMO' Gives Some Bay Area Residents Motivation to Get the Shot

It's not just protection from COVID-19 that’s driving some people to get the vaccine. But it's also the fear of missing out or “FOMO”

By Marianne Favro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As thousands of people in the Bay Area receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people who haven’t been able to get the shot are starting to experience “FOMO” or the fear of missing out.

“I was really the only adult member of the immediate family who had yet to be vaccinated,” said San Francisco resident Rob Cocks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While his entire family was vaccinated, Cocks, 45, said he didn’t qualify to get the vaccine himself.

California

News from across California

california drought 12 hours ago

After Another Dry Winter, Here's What Californians Can Expect in the Months Ahead

Theme Parks 9 hours ago

Put the Thrill in April: Every Reopening Date for SoCal's Major Theme Parks

“I felt left out, I was motivated to find a way to eventually get my shot, get my vaccine,” he added.

Finally, after scouring several vaccine websites, Cocks said he was able to volunteer at the Ravenswood Community Medical Center in East Palo Alto on Saturday and received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after his shift.

But not everyone will have that option.

As eligibility expands and people start getting back to a more normal life, some people believe the fear of missing out. This could lead more people to get vaccinated and sooner.

Once Cocks gets his second dose, not only will he have the same protection as his family, but he said he will also be able to share a greater sense of normalcy with them.

“We’ll spend time with friends and go in their house and I have an invitation to see my dad back East in June and I will do that,” Cocks said.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusSan Franciscocoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus vaccine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us