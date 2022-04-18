Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California Monday for a tour of Vandenberg Space Force Base before a fundraising stop.

She will join Sen. Alex Padilla at the base northwest of Santa Barbara for a briefing. They are scheduled to deliver remarks around 5 p.m.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is one of six possible locations for the U.S. Space Force's training and readiness command headquarters, known as "STARCOM." There is no timeline for a final decision.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The other candidates are Buckley SFB, Schriever SFB and Peterson SFB -- all of which are in Colorado -- and Florida's Patrick SFB. Site surveys are planned for late April and early May.

STARCOM currently operates out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Vice President Harris' visit comes a day after a SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Central Coast base carrying a National Reconnaissance Office satellite into orbit.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Vandenberg during a 2019 stop in California.

Harris, who has a home in Los Angeles' Brentwood area, will fly into Los Angeles International Airport later Monday ahead of a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. She is expected to arrive at LAX at about 6:30 p.m.