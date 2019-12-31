Man Dies After Chasing Laptop Thief in Oakland

A man has died after he chased after a group of thieves who snatched his laptop in Oakland.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a Starbucks in the city's Montclair neighborhood. Police said a thief snatched a laptop, but before he could jump into a getaway vehicle, the victim chased after him.

Witness Maria Chen said the victim clung onto a dark-colored SUV.

Police said at some point the victim was thrown from the SUV and into another vehicle.

Firefighters who happened to be in the area raced to tend to the man, police said. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

"We want to remind our community property can be replaced, but you cannot," said Johnna Watson, Oakland Police Department spokesperson.

Police are still working on interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3455.