Hundreds Expected at Vigil for UPS Driver Killed in Santee Plane Crash

A vigil open to the public is planned Thursday night for a UPS driver killed in Santee when a small plane crashed, engulfing his truck and two nearby homes in flames.

Steve Krueger, a UPS employee for more than 30 years on the verge of retirement when he died, was one of two people killed in Monday’s tragic crash.

Organizers had originally planned the candlelight vigil for 7-9:30 p.m. at the crash site on Greencastle Street between and Jeremy and Seymour streets, but it was relocated to the intersection of Jeremy Street and Mast Boulevard to not disturb neighbors.

The time was selected in order to give UPS workers a chance to attend the vigil after their shifts ended, NBC 7 was told. A UPS union rep said on Tuesday that a lot of shifts are being covered so that workers can attend.

Preparations are being made in anticipation of 500 attendees, according to organizers, who said they also expect to honor Dr. Sugata Das, the pilot of the twin-engine Cessna that crashed, though they are unsure if members of his family would be in attendance. San Diego mayor Todd Gloria and members of the city council may attend as well, according to officials, who said portable restrooms and a food truck will be on-site as well.

Krueger's relatives are expected at the event, though people coordinating the event said that they had asked for privacy while in attendance.

Because of the size of the expected turnout, officials said they were working to secure traffic control officers and planned on using a PA system.

Das' plane was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona. It was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to the flight plan, but never made it. It's unclear if the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing at Gillespie Field in Santee, which is just a few miles from where the aircraft crashed at around 12:15 p.m.

Jeff Kreuger said his brother, Steve, loved his job, particularly the interactions he had with the customers along his route.

"At Christmastime, he really liked sweets and they would always bombard him with stuff," Jeff said. "They really appreciated him, and he always had fun with them. He was that kind of guy."

The news that his brother, a 61-year-old Ocean Beach resident, was struck by a plane while doing deliveries was "unbelievable," Jeff said.

Jeff Krueger

"He was very much: You gotta be positive," Jeff said. "Things will always get better and don’t take life so serious that it gets you down. Have fun with things."

Steve was fond of snow and the outdoors and had just purchased a home near Mammoth Lakes, a local told NBC 7. He planned to spend much of his retirement in his new home.

Jeff Krueger

Jim Leutkemeyer said Steve Krueger owned property in Ocean Beach and took great care of his tenants. He said the UPS employee’s dedication to them went as far as vacuuming the rooftops to ensure they lived in clean conditions.

Leutkemeyer, a neighbor and friend of Krueger's, added that he enjoyed the UPS worker's playful sense of humor, which he said will be missed dearly.

“I was always joking with him because he’d say, ‘Can you help me,' you know? 'I’m getting ready to start this project.’ and I’d say, ‘Oh, my back just flared up.’ So we always joked back and forth about our age,” Leutkemeyer said. “I’m going to miss that. I just can’t believe this happened to Steve.”

On Tuesday, UPS issued the following statement regarding Krueger's death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Steve Krueger, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the company's statement read. "Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter."

"Steve was held in high regard and will be greatly missed."

The company coordinated a moment of silence in honor of Krueger at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday – 24 hours after the fatal impact. A flag outside the UPS customer service center in Kearny Mesa was lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the employee.