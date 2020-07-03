4th of July

Visitors Flock to San Diego County Beaches Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said state beaches can stay open in San Diego County on the Fourth of July weekend, but their parking lots must close to limit overcrowding

By Melissa Adan

Many beaches across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties have closed down for the holiday weekend, but not San Diego County's.

In North County, state-beach parking lots are closed, including at Carlsbad State Beach, but people are still finding ways to get to the water.

“I just want to walk around a little bit, be careful and keep my mask on, and then I’ll go back home, and maybe tomorrow I’ll do the same thing if it’s not as full,” Carlsbad resident Blanca Sanie said.

The city of Oceanside closed down its beach parking lots Friday morning, and they will stay closed through Monday.

Many tourists from out of state also traveled to San Diego County this 4th of July holiday weekend.

“We came to get out of the heat a little bit from Arizona, and it’s just beautiful weather,” Sam Frances said.

The Larson family, saying that they did not want to break tradition, traveled from Las Vegas to Carlsbad.

“We started about 25 years ago,” Pat Larson said. " My wife and I and five kids came down here, and we've been coming every year since then right here at Carlsbad beach."

The city of Carlsbad's community emergency response team has set up tents along the coast and is handing out free masks to anyone in need.

This article tagged under:

4th of JulyBeaches
