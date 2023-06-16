Watch: Predicting and Preparing for 2023 Wildfire Season

In a new streaming special, we're taking a look how first responders are training together, new advancements in firefighting technology and what you need to do to stay safe.

Watch above: How to prepare for a challenging 2023 fire season in California

Wildfire season is year round in California, but as homeowners prepare for the hot and dry months ahead the threat of wildfire may be greater than ever before. Firefighters say vegetation overgrowth from months of wet weather can quickly dry out and become fine “flash fuels” that promote rapid fire growth. In this special report, NBC takes you inside one of the largest wildland fire training exercises in the state, where crews are practicing a coordinated response to wildfire on the ground and in the air. Also, we give you tips on how to make a family plan to help you and your family evacuate safely.

Watch: Learning from California's worst fires

Wildfires have always been a part of California's history. Many of the most deadly and destructive fires on record have happened in the last two decades. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating Cedar Fire in southern California, which started on October 25, 2003. Fifteen people were killed and more than 2,800 homes and structures were destroyed. The Cedar Fire prompted changes in firefighting strategy that led to improvements in how crews respond to wildfire today. Barona, California fire chief Ken Kremensky talks about what it was like to be one of the first on scene during the Cedar Fire – which was burning so fast, at times all they could do was help neighbors escape.

Watch: Firefighters innovate to save lives

To fight fires in California, firefighters are using training – including learning how fires make their own weather – and technology, including a bigger, more powerful Blackhawk helicopter that can stay up longer and protect firefighters better. Meanwhile, Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have formed the first wildland firefighting crew in the Marine Corps – and we take an exclusive look inside the southern California factory making the pink fire retardant you see dropped from planes and helicopters along the fire lines.

Watch: What to do now to protect your property from wildfire

Firefighters say it’s essential that homeowners do their part to get their property ready so crews can safely defend those homes in the event of a wildfire. We walk you through what you can be doing right now to prepare. Fire preparedness also involves making sure your property is insured – which is not easy in California. Now, State Farm and Allstate are no longer offering new homeowners and property insurance policies in the state. If you already have insurance, find out what you can do to lower your premiums. Plus, see how some homeowners are building exterior sprinklers and other new tech action to keep their homes safe when their properties have been considered too risky to insure.

Our special report is a collaboration among the NBC and Telemundo stations in California. Reporters and anchors include: Monica Dean, Jackie Crea and Sergio Flores of NBC San Diego News; David Biggar, Tony Shin and Lolita Lopez of NBC Los Angeles News; and Marianne Favro, Robert Handa and Chris Chmura of NBC Bay Area News.