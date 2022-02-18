San Diego State University

WATCH: Several SDSU Students Report Man Peeping Into Windows of Their Off-Campus Housing

Dozens of students at San Diego State University are coming forward and sharing how they’ve been victims of a peeping Tom

By Melissa Adan

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego police are looking for a man caught on security cameras peeping into the windows of female college students' homes.

Dozens of students at San Diego State University are coming forward and sharing with NBC 7 how they’ve been victims of a "peeping tom" and say there’s more than one suspect.

The young women live in off-campus housing, all within walking distance of San Diego State University.

"He's just been seen going in the front and walking by, and looking through the windows, and one of my friends put up tape in one of the windows because he was seen looking in there," SDSU student Veronica Stecker told NBC 7.

Stecker said she and her roommates have caught two different men on-camera within the last few months who were peering inside their home.

" 'What are your intentions?' " Strecker wondered. " 'Why do you keep coming to our house?' 'And why don’t you leave us all alone?' " questioned Stecker.

Roommates Amy Manescu and Chloe Weitzman, who live down the street from Stecker, said that they, too, have reported a similar problem to the San Diego police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

California

News from across California

drought 9 hours ago

Big Bear Lake Water Levels Very Low, Despite Storms

assault weapons 13 hours ago

New California Bill Would Allow Private Citizens to Go After Gun Makers

"Chloe had her blinds open, so he’s, like, looking in through here," Manescu said, pointing at a window.

Police say they are investigating several cases of a so-called prowler who has been seen in the College Area on Ewing Street, Tipton Street, Dorothy Drive and Mary Lane Drive.

"It's also more so frustrating that it's happened to so many people and nothing has really been done about it," Weitzman said.

San Diego police described one of the suspect as a Black man, 30-40 years old, 6-feet-tall with a thin build who weighs an estimated 180-200 pounds. He has a bald head and was seen wearing black-framed prescription-style glasses. In some cases, he was seen with a short beard.

Anyone with information or unreported cases is being asked to contact SDPD Detective Sgt. Brigitta Belz at 858-495-7929 or bbelz@pd.sandiego.gov.. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State UniversitySDSUPeeping TomSan Diego policeCollege Area
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us