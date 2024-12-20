politics

What a federal government shutdown might mean for Southern California

If a funding deal is not reached by midnight the government will shut down. 

By Benjamin Gamson

What would an extended government shutdown mean for Southern California? 

Whether the federal government shuts down on Dec. 21 at midnight remains unclear, with no deal currently agreed on between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson has proposed a new plan and is saying that a government shutdown will not occur. The House approved the temporary spending measure Friday evening. It now heads to the Senate.  

California has the most federal employees and military personnel out of any state in the country. The effects of a shutdown would vary depending on how quickly a deal is reached after the government runs out of money. 

Here is what specifically will or won’t be affected in the event of a shutdown. 

Presidential libraries and museums

Southern California is home to two presidential libraries and museums: Richard Nixon’s in Yorba Linda and Ronald Regan’s in Simi Valley. 

Presidential libraries and museums are overseen by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), a federal agency. 

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley will remain open in the event of a shutdown, with foundation and institute staff taking over museum operations. 

The portion of the Nixon Library that is operated by NARA would be closed in a shutdown.

National Parks

California has nine national parks which would be open through Sunday if a shutdown occurs, according to the National Park Service website. If a funding deal was not reached and a shutdown extended into next week, national parks are expected to be closed, beginning Monday. 

Airport and travel

TSA agents and air traffic controllers are considered essential staff and will still be working, although they will not receive paychecks until a government funding deal is reached. 

