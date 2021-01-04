Rising COVID-19 Cases Could Push San Diego Into Purple Tier, Officials Warn

What to Know for Jan. 4 San Diego County reported 3,013 new COVID-19 cases out of 17,712 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 17%. Over the last week, the county has reported an average of 22,304 tests per day.

A new community outbreak was reported at a daycare/childcare setting, and 45 have been confirmed over the last 7 days.

The coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County in mid-March 2020. Each day, local health officials give us updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in our region. We will bring you the latest news here, every day. You can count on us.

COVID-19 Patients in San Diego County

San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) officials confirmed there have been 171,033 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,598 deaths since Feb. 14, 2020.

As testing capacity increases in San Diego County, the number of positive cases reported will likely rise, but any increase in the percentage of positive cases among total tests would indicate an increase in spread. Before mid-June, the county had a 14-day rolling average between 2% to 3% of positive cases, according to the county. At the turn of 2021, the 14-day average stood at 12%.

Since the beginning of December the county has consistently reported more than 20,000 coronavirus tests per day. This allows health officials to better track the disease, particularly among residents who may not show symptoms of COVID-19 but can just as easily spread it.

Coronavirus Pandemic: January 2021 Updates

Jan. 4

Dentists Cleared to Administer Vaccines: California's Department of Consumer Affairs approved a public health emergency waiver that will allow dentists across the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients 16 and older. Vaccine administration likely won't take place in dental offices until there's an approved vaccine that doesn't require cold storage.

Vaccination Pace: Only about 1% of California's 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting a pace of immunization that's “not good enough," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

In San Diego County, officials' best guess is that 24% of the first batch of vaccines have been given out. A spokesperson said there are over 200,000 doses in the county, not including doses in military or private pharmacies.

Case Data: San Diego County reported 3,013 new COVID-19 cases out of 17,712 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 17%. Over the last week, the county has reported an average of 22,304 tests per day.

Hospitalizations: Up to this point, 3.5% of all cases have required hospitalization and .7% of all cases required ICU admission. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said in just two months, there has been a 7-fold increase in hospitalizations and a 6-fold increase in ICU admissions across the state.

"It shows what can happen in a very short period of time… and that goes to the urgency of not only this moment but the urgency that we have placed in anticipation of this surge, and in anticipation of this 'surge on top of a surge' coming in the next coming days and weeks following the holiday season," Newsom said.

New COVID-19 Strain: According to Gov. Newsom, the new strain of COVID-29 first identified in the U.K. has been discovered in four individuals in San Diego. One of those patients has been hospitalized. Newsom said we should anticipate many more cases of the new strain to be identified in the coming days. The new strain is more contagious but does not cause a more severe sickness than the already identified strain does.

Deaths: Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,598.

Community Outbreaks: One new community outbreak was reported Monday, and 45 have been confirmed over the last 7 days. The latest outbreak was traced to a daycare/preschool/childcare setting, according to the county.

Jan. 3

Case Rate: The county reported a record 3,520 positive COVID-19 tests bringing the total to 168,020. A total of 14,419 tests were reported to the county on Jan.2, and the percent positive rate was 24%.

Deaths: The county reported no new deaths keeping the total at 1,592.

Community Setting Outbreaks: Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Jan. 2. In the past seven days, 44 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Jan. 2

Patients began arriving at the state-run federal field hospital at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido on Sunday. At least 10 patients who do not have COVID-19 were being treated there to take the strain off local hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Case Rate: The county reported a record 4,427 positive COVID-19 tests bringing the total to 164,500. This is the second time the daily total surpasses 4,000 cases in a single day. A total of 23,309 tests were reported to the county on Jan.1, and the percent positive rate was 19%.

Deaths: The county reported no new deaths keeping the total at 1,592. One hundred and ninety deaths were reported between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, making it the deadliest reporting week of the pandemic. The pervious record was 129, which was set the week of Dec. 12. (The county tracks weekly deaths Saturday to Friday.)

Community Setting Outbreaks: Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Jan. 1. In the past seven days, 49 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Jan. 1

Case Rate: For the first day of 2021, the county reported a record 4,478 positive COVID-19 tests bringing the total to 160,073. This is the first time the daily total surpasses 4,000 cases in a single day. This also surpasses the previous record set on Dec. 17, 2020, when 3,611 cases were reported. A total of 31,602 tests were reported to the county on Dec. 31, and the percent positive rate was 14%.

Deaths: The county reported 58 more deaths bringing the total to 1,592. This is the second-highest daily total reported after a record 62 deaths were reported on Dec. 30.

Community Setting Outbreaks: Eight new community outbreaks were confirmed on Dec. 31: Four in business settings, two in grocery settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in a faith-based setting. In the past seven days (Dec. 25 through Dec. 31), 53 community outbreaks were confirmed.

COVID-19 Variant: Two close contacts of the four B.1.1.7. cases are confirmed to have COVID-19, said José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office. The genome sequencing on the two new COVID-19 cases won't be done until next week. All close contacts are quarantined.

ICU Capacity: The current intensive care unit bed availability for the Southern California region is still at 0%. The regional stay at home order will continue to be in effect until the region’s ICU availability meets or exceeds 15%.

The Coronavirus Pandemic in San Diego County, Month by Month

Mid-March 2020: The Coronavirus Pandemic Reaches San Diego County

A lot happened in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County and COVID-19 cases surged.

This included quarantine operations at a 151-room Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa that was chosen to house quarantined patients held at MCAS Miramar (March 18).

More than 480 passengers from a coronavirus-ridden cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland were flown to MCAS Miramar March 10 to March 12 to complete a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine. On March 27, Dr. Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch said all but three of the passengers had returned home after 14-days of quarantine, including those who had been at the Ramada Hotel.

Training Support Command at Naval Base San Diego was temporarily closed on March 14 due to three Sailors testing positive for COVID-19.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order and, soon, the springtime shutdown across San Diego County began.

Schools Shut Down

On March 13, San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten shut down the second-largest school district in California. All other school districts in San Diego County followed suit. San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy closed all schools within the San Diego Catholic Diocese, too.

We later learned schools across the state would be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Local colleges and universities also canceled classes and events and moved their operations online. This included: UC San Diego; San Diego State University; California State University San Marcos; Point Loma Nazarene University; University of San Diego; San Diego Community College District; Southwestern College; Palomar College; Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

Landmarks Shutter, Events Canceled

San Diego’s biggest tourist attractions, landmarks and events closed or were canceled. Local casinos followed, as well as gyms and fitness centers.

Church Services Canceled

As gatherings were banned, all daily and Sunday masses in the San Diego Catholic Diocese were canceled. Rock Church San Diego services were also canceled and moved to streaming online.

Beaches & Parks Closed

On March 23, San Diego’s beaches, parks, boardwalks, and other open spaces across the county were ordered to close to restrict gatherings over 10 people prohibited by state and local laws.

Restaurant Dinings Rooms & Bars Close

Bars and restaurant dining rooms were ordered to close in March, too. Shopping malls closed. Some retailers – like clothing stores Urban Outfitters and Brandy Melville USA – temporarily closed their stores, and more would follow.

Sports, On Hold

Sports agencies – both college-level and professional – suspended their games and seasons. MLB’s Opening Day – including the San Diego Padres big Home Opener at Petco Park – were scrapped, but in June, the MLB made plans to return to the field, without fans. The 2020 MLB season will return in late July.

