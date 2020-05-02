What’s Reopening in San Diego County Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know Limited access to oceans in San Diego county went into effect sunrise on Monday, April 27

On April 30, the county announced it was easing some restrictions at parks and open spaces, and also allowed golf courses to reopen with operational adjustments

The Public Health Order, set to expire on April 30, was extended indefinitely. County officials must now wait until the state lifts its restrictions before the county can lift their own.

In April, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said after coordinating with the county, some neighborhood parks reopened, but with some limitations.

Soon thereafter, San Diego County public health leaders modified the Public Health Order to include limited access to oceans after Faulconer announced that regional lifeguard agencies spearheaded a plan in conjunction with coastal mayors, law enforcement, and health officials to ready a plan for when beaches were cleared to reopen.

The county also allowed golf courses to reopen with operational adjustments. To see a full list of golf courses open, click here.

Here is a list of beaches and parks that have reopened across San Diego County:

City of San Diego

Beaches:

Allowed: Swimming, surfing (not allowed on San Diego Bay), single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach.

Swimming, surfing (not allowed on San Diego Bay), single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach. Not Allowed: Stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; access to boardwalks and piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island; boating; gatherings of any kind

Parks: The full list of reopened parks is available here.

City of Coronado

Beaches:

Allowed: Swimming, surfing, single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach

Swimming, surfing, single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach Not Allowed: Loitering, laying on the sand, gathering in groups of any sizes and using fire pits; access to Dog Beach and Sunset Park; parking

Loitering, laying on the sand, gathering in groups of any sizes and using fire pits; access to Dog Beach and Sunset Park; parking Beaches will be closed at sunset

City of Imperial Beach

Beaches:

Allowed: Walking and jogging on the beach but a face covering is required

Walking and jogging on the beach but a face covering is required Not Allowed: Entering the water (temporary closure is due to pollution); stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; gatherings of any size; access to parking lots, the street ends or the pier

Parks:

Parks reopened include Dunes Park, Portwood Pier Plaza, Reama Park, Rose Teeple Park, Sports Park, and Veteran's Park. Visitors are still required to maintain social distancing, all individuals should wear a facial covering, and all should keep moving, no sitting or standing.

City of Encinitas

Beaches:

Allowed: Moonlight Beach is open and all other beaches are accessible only from Moonlight as permitted by the tides for walking and running in a select "active zone"; swimming, surfing, paddling, and kayaking in the ocean.

Moonlight Beach is open and all other beaches are accessible only from Moonlight as permitted by the tides for walking and running in a select "active zone"; swimming, surfing, paddling, and kayaking in the ocean. Not Allowed: Gatherings of any kind, stopping, fire rings, standing, sitting or lying down; games or other sports; access to parking lots and parking on Coast Highway

All state beaches are closed including Ponto, Pipes, Georges, and Seaside.

Please help keep our beaches open by following the rules during this Pandemic. Find more information here: https://t.co/BuCisaggq9 pic.twitter.com/xOcEiXchCZ — City of Encinitas (@EncinitasGov) April 30, 2020

City of Oceanside

Beaches:

Allowed: Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing, paddling, and kayaking in the ocean

Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing, paddling, and kayaking in the ocean Not Allowed: Standing, sitting or lying down; gatherings, group exercising or group games, recreational boating; access to the pier or the amphitheater; access to the strand except for vehicles (residents will be allowed to access their property); parking lots are closed

4/27/20: Due to SD County Public Health's loosening of beach activity regulations, Oceanside beaches are open for limited use: Individual active exercising, running, walking, swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking. More>https://t.co/8Su9HBCq9g#OceansideCA #Oceanside #COVID pic.twitter.com/8Q249lkTj9 — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) April 27, 2020

City of Del Mar

Beaches are set to open on Monday, May 4.

Allowed: Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing and paddling in the ocean

Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing and paddling in the ocean Not Allowed: Standing sitting or lying down; games, sports, and activities such as volleyball, frisbee, yoga, and calisthenics; The 17th Street/Beach Safety Center parking lot will be closed except for disabled access vehicles

Beaches to reopen Monday for exercise only with requirements for social distancing.https://t.co/iVnAawP2EB pic.twitter.com/NzxcZebP3H — City of Del Mar (@CityDelMar) May 2, 2020

City of Carlsbad

Beaches are set to open on Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m.

Allowed : Walking, running, swimming, kayaking, surfing, bodyboarding, body surfing, paddle boarding, snorkeling and scuba diving from the shore, Paddleboarding, and kayaking at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon entrances. Fishing only allowed from a kayak or boat due to county health order

Not Allowed : topping, sitting or lying down on the beach (sand) Gatherings of any kind, games or sports like Volleyball, football, frisbee, soccer, yoga, calisthenics or similar activities where you stay in one place

Parks are set to open for limited use on Monday, May 4 at 2 p.m. To see a full list of parks that will be open, click here.

Allowed : “Passive use” only, such as walking, jogging, sitting on the grass.

Not Allowed : No active use, such as sports games. This is stricter than the county health order, which allows sports activities among people who live together. All community centers, aquatic centers, athletic fields, sports courts, playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, and similar areas will remain closed for now.

: No active use, such as sports games. This is stricter than the county health order, which allows sports activities among people who live together. All community centers, aquatic centers, athletic fields, sports courts, playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, and similar areas will remain closed for now. The number of parking lot spaces will be reduced by at least 50%, as required by the County of San Diego health order.

Here’s a report out of our special City Council meeting today. City-owned beach, parks, trails and golf course to all reopen. Details in the link https://t.co/CrFjOAs997 #COVID19 #Carlsbad pic.twitter.com/7VW3AP3LpW — City of #CarlsbadatHome (@carlsbadcagov) May 1, 2020

City of Vista

Park use may now include family activities as a household unit and parking lots will reopen with half of the spaces available. Walking (dogs on leash permitted), and jogging/running are also allowed all with physical distancing and a face covering if a user cannot keep a six-foot distance from a non-household member.

To see a full list of parks that have reopened, click here.

California State Parks

In an email sent to NBC 7, California State Parks confirmed these two beaches have reopened.

Cardiff

San Elijo

City of Solana Beach

The City of Solana beach announced they intend to reopen their beaches on Monday, May 4.

Allowed : Walk and exercise on the beach, water activity (swimming, surfing, paddling, kayaking). Fletcher Cove will be open for access to and from the beach. Tide Park and Del Mar Shores Stairs will be open only for one-way exiting from the beach. Seascape Stairs will be opened only for one-way entry to the beach

Not Allowed : No gatherings of any kind will be allowed on the beaches, No games of sport will be allowed on the beach, Fletcher Cove Park will remain closed but may be used for access to and from the beach. Restrooms and showers will remain closed.