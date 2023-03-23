Missing Wild 94.9 Radio Host ‘JV' Found Dead in San Francisco Bay

Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV," was found dead Wednesday after going missing last month, according to officials.

Vandergrift's body was found Wednesday afternoon in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco, officials said. Authorities did not immediately find evidence of foul play.

"We are devastated to know now that JV is gone," the radio station said in part in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Vandergrift, 55, went missing on Feb. 23, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco.

In a statement released nearly a week after his disappearance, Vandergrift's wife, Natasha Yi, said in part "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

Vandergrift had been open about his personal health struggles.

Following news of Vandergrift's death, fans of the longtime Bay Area radio personality took to social media to share their condolences. A memorial outside the Wild 94.9 studio was also filling up with flowers, photos and heartfelt messages.

On the air, the radio station played back messages from listeners, including ones from some people who said Vandergrift helped them get through their own dark times.

"This just breaks my heart," one listener said. "It’s like I lost a family member."

"The entire Bay Area, we’re all hurting on this one," another listener said. "I'm sorry, guys."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.