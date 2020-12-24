Thousands Ordered to Evacuate on Christmas Eve Due to Wildfire North of San Diego

A brush fire that erupted near Fallbrook has scorched at least 3,000 acres and was 35% contained Thursday morning, with mandatory evacuations and road closures in place.

The Creek Fire about 50 miles north of San Diego was first reported at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 37000 block of De Luz Road, about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive, and quickly scorched 50 acres. The flames were pushed by the wind into Camp Pendleton early Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

By 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the fire had scorched 500 acres, Cal Fire San Diego reported. By 6 a.m., the fire had burn 750 acres and was 35% contained. As of 6:45 a.m., the fire had blackened at least 3,000 acres, according to Camp Pendleton. No damage to structures was immediately reported.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes on De Luz Road, Main Avenue, Doughety Street and Ceramic, Darla and Shady lanes in Fallbrook and De Luz Housing and Lake O'Neill campground on Camp Pendleton, according to Cal Fire and North County fire departments.

Shortly before 2:55 a.m. Thursday, new evacuation orders were issued for about 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Avenue to South Mission Road, according to Cal Fire.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies were in the area notifying residents about the fire.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Fallbrook High School, 2400 Stage Coach Lane, the sheriff's department said.

A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek, Cal Fire said.

It was unclear what sparked the blaze.