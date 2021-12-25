California storm

Winter Storm Shuts Down a 70-Mile Stretch of Interstate 80 in Sierra Nevada Mountains

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning.

By Associated Press

A storm closes part of Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
CHP

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Tahoe, where the National Weather Service said more snow is on its way — 1 to 2 feet more at lake level and up to another 3 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

I-80 connecting Reno to Sacramento was closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax, California.

“The worst part of the storm is here so expect long delays,” the California Highway Patrol in Truckee tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The storm warning was set to expire at 10 p.m. Saturday in Reno-Sparks and Carson City.

Twenty inches (50 centimeters) of snow fell Friday night into Saturday at Homewood on Tahoe's west shore. About a foot (30 cm) was reported at Northstar near Truckee, California and 10 inches (25 cm) at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno.

This article tagged under:

California stormLake Tahoewinter stormSierra Nevada
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us