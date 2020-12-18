San Francisco

Witnesses Help San Francisco Police Arrest Rape Suspect

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police arrested a man suspected of raping a woman on a San Francisco street after witnesses intervened and alerted authorities, officials said Thursday.

At least one witness saw the assault happening from a passing city bus and yelled for the suspect to stop, police said in a statement.

Some passengers got off the bus near Market Street to help the victim, a 60-year-old woman who was found unconscious and taken to a hospital Wednesday evening, police said.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 40s, wearing dark clothing. Investigators also obtained surveillance video of a man matching the suspect’s description.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers spotted the alleged suspect and arrested him.

Fidel Padilla, 41, of San Francisco, could face charges including rape, officials said. It wasn't known Thursday evening if he has an attorney.

Officer Robert Rueca said expressed gratitude for the “wonderful people who stepped forward and did the right thing.” He said those who intervened are heroes.

Rueca told FOX 2 TV that the victim is expected to survive. He didn't have details on her condition.

