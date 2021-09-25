Woman, Child Dead After Falling From Third Level of Petco Park: SDPD

A woman and a 2-year-old boy died after falling at Petco Park Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown, the woman, 40, and child, fell from the third level concourse of the stadium near Tony Gwynn Drive and L Street around 4 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at the scene to perform life-saving measures, but the two were pronounced dead shortly after, SDPD said.

At this time, police do not have a cause as to why the two fell and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

The woman and child were San Diego residents, Brown told NBC 7.

No other information was immediately available.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.