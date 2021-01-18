Ocean Beach

Woman Fighting for Life After Fracturing Skull in Scooter Crash in Ocean Beach

At least two people have died and several others have been injured from crashes on dockless scooters in San Diego

99830284
Getty Images

A woman who was thrown from an electric scooter after it struck a crack on an Ocean Beach roadway was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 27-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was riding a Bird scooter Sunday afternoon on Cape May Avenue heading towards the beach when the scooter hit a crack in the sidewalk. The force launched her over the handlebars and head-first onto the pavement, SDPD said.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital, where she remained Monday with life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

California

News from across California

Sacramento 3 hours ago

Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy, Suspect Dead After Shootout at Cal Expo

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Biden, Harris to Speak From Lincoln Memorial About Lives Lost to COVID-19

SDPD's Traffic division is investigating the incident.

At least two people have died and several others have been injured from crashes on dockless scooters in San Diego, which gained widespread popularity 2018 and forced the San Diego City Council to find ways to regulate their use.

This article tagged under:

Ocean Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us