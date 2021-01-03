Solana Beach

Woman Held for Murder in Solana Beach

By City News Service

Shutterstock

A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering a man inside a Solana Beach home.

Jade Sasha Janks, 37, was arrested on New Year's Day at a residence in the 100 block of Nardo Avenue, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies went to that location to check on the welfare of a man and found him dead, Seiver said.

California

News from across California

Pandemic 48 mins ago

Seniors Stay Connected During Pandemic

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

UCSD Welcomes More Students on Campus Amid Pandemic

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Janks was booked into the Vista Detention Center on one count of murder and was being held without bail, according to Seiver and jail records.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285- 6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Solana Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us