San Francisco

Woman Scores $10M Lottery Jackpot on Scratchers Ticket Bought at SF Gas Station

Arco station owner will receive a $50,000 bonus, lottery officials say

By Stephen Ellison

Servicio_movil_de_ayuda_a_votantes.jpg

A woman in San Francisco recently claimed a $10 million jackpot on a Scratchers ticket she bought at an Arco gas station in the city, according to the California Lottery.

Arminda Villafuerte scored huge win on an Ultimate Millions Scratchers purchased at the Quality Gas for Your Cash Arco station at 5898 Mission St. in San Francisco, lottery officials said.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $50,000, the lottery said.

California

News from across California

ACLU 6 hours ago

ACLU Files Records Request for Info on COVID-19 Case Spike in SD County Jails

Port of San Diego 22 hours ago

Cruise Ships Will Begin Returning To San Diego This Week Without Passengers

Jackpots were mounting in two of the multi-state Lotto draws taking place over the next two days. The Mega Millions pot was up to an estimated $330 million for Tuesday's draw. The Powerball jackpot had reached an estimated $321 million as of Tuesday with the next draw coming Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCalifornia LotteryLottery
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us