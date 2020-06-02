Woman Who Brandished Gun at Protesters in Santee Arrested: SDSO

A woman was arrested overnight after she pointed a handgun at a group of protesters during a demonstration in Santee, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were notified by some protesters on Monday that a woman in a black Dodge Ram brandished a firearm at them near the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road before the vehicle took off. The truck traveled westbound on Mission Gorge Road, where a deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

In the truck, a woman was spotted as the passenger, a man was determined to be the driver and a young child was also found in the vehicle. Protesters positively identified the woman during a curbside line-up.

Authorities searched the Dodge and discovered one semiautomatic handgun and two loaded magazines. Deputies determined the gun was registered to the man and both adults were arrested on child endangerment and exhibiting a firearm charges.

The identities of the two individuals who were detained were not immediately released. It is unclear where the child was taken while the adults were arrested.