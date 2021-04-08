Wondo Way: San Jose Earthquakes Rename Street Outside Stadium After Club Legend

San Jose Earthquakes' legend Chris Wondolowski now has a street named after him.

The South Bay soccer club announced Thursday that it renamed a street outside PayPal Park Wondo Way in honor of Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"It's an amazing honor," Wondolowski said in a video released by the Earthquakes. "Just to have that, it's unreal. But the thing that is amazing is that I get to be intertwined with the San Jose community, get to be part of it. I feel that I always have been, always will be. It's who I am. Just being part of this Bay Area culture, it's amazing now to be permanently intertwined with it."

Wondolowski, 38, has a number of MLS records, including goals scored (166), goals for one club (162) and game-winning goals (45). He's been named an All-Star five times and is a two-time winner of the Golden Boot, which is given to the league's top scorer in the regular season. He also earned league MVP honors in 2012.

Wondo Way, which was previously Champions Way, runs perpendicular to Earthquakes Way and along the team's training field and parking structures, the club said.

"Wondo is a legend for the San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Soccer," Earthquakes' Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee said in a statement. "Wondo Way is the primary walkway that fans use to get to and from PayPal Park, so it's a special symbol for us to honor the connection he has built with Quakes fans throughout his career."