Asian Americans

What Would You Do If You Saw a Hate Crime?

In response to the rise in hate incidents, Asian American Advancing Justice Los Angeles is launching the first ever bystander intervention initiative.

By Rory Devine

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the wake of the surge in attacks against Asian Americans, a new initiative is being launched to give people the tools to step in and intervene. It does not have to be direct intervention; indirect intervention can also de-escalate a situation.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, a civil rights organization out of Los Angeles, is launching the first-ever bystander intervention initiative that follows the "five D’s" of de-escalation.

Distract: Pretend to be lost, cause a commotion, ask for the time.

Delegate: Find someone in a position of authority and ask them for help in intervening in the situation.

Delay: Even if you cannot act in the moment, check with the victim after the incident is over, and show support.

Direct intervention: It can be risky, but if you feel safe, speak up and tell the harasser what is being done or said is not okay.

Document: Record a video of the incident with time and date.

“I think there are many ways in which people can respond, find a safe way to do so, but make sure to recognize (the situation), and do something,” said co-chair of the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, Kent Lee.

Besides launching the initiative, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles is also promoting a series of online workshops to teach people about bystander intervention methods.

Asian Americanshate crimes
