Yelp Names Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020, and the No. 2 Spot is in LA

Almost all of the restaurants are $30 per person, or "$$" if you're familiar with Yelp's price code.

By Heather Navarro

Yelp released its best of list, highlighting restaurants to check out in 2020, including Sweet Rice in Gardena, Burgerama in Valley Village, and Pisces Poke & Ramen in LA.

Yelp released its annual top 100 list for the year, and six out of the top 10 are in California.

The list was curated by Yelp using data pulled by its science team, factoring in ratings and number of reviews in 2019.

The result is a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp Community itself - from white tablecloth restaurants to food trucks to gyro shops.

Yelp spokesperson

So if it's poke or burgers or Thai food, this list from Yelp has you covered for the new year.

Eateries marked with a "♥" offer reservations or waitlists on Yelp, while restaurants that have delivery or pickup are marked with "⧫."

  1. Shawarma Guys - San Diego, CA
  2. Pisces Poke & Ramen - Los Angeles, CA ⧫
  3. Farmbird - Washington DC
  4. Burgerama - Valley Village, CA
  5. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, AZ ♥ ⧫
  6. Fratellino - Coral Gables, FL
  7. Yardie Spice - Homestead, FL
  8. Sweet Rice - Gardena, CA
  9. Soichi Sushi - San Diego, CA ♥
  10. Pikul Thai Bistro - Fairfield, CA ⧫
  11. Kahuku Farms - Kahuku, HI
  12. Shish Ke Baba - San Francisco, CA 
  13. The Fuel Shack - San Clemente, CA
  14. PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ - Bakersfield, CA
  15. Roundhouse Deli - Roseville, CA
  16. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine, TX ⧫
  17. SP Brazilian Steakhouse - Lakeway, TX
  18. Kra Z Kai’s Laotian Barbeque - Corona, CA ⧫
  19. Karved - Las Vegas, NV ⧫
  20. Southern Charm Cafe - Cape Canaveral, FL
  21. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy - San Antonio, TX
  22. Craft Pita - Houston, TX
  23. Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki - Seattle, WA ♥
  24. Mumbo Gumbo PDX - Portland, OR ⧫
  25. Garlic Yuzu - Las Vegas, NV 
  26. Mr bibi - Oceanside, CA
  27. Bulegreen Cafe Yard - Oakland Park, FL
  28. Sky Rocket Burger - Dallas, TX
  29. Scotty's Cafe - Columbus, OH
  30. The Aussie Grind - Frisco, TX
  31. Greek Unique - Ashburn, VA
  32. Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries - Denver, CO
  33. Nini's Deli - Chicago, IL
  34. Lewis Barbecue - Charleston, SC
  35. Daybreak Pleasant Street - Gainesville, FL
  36. Otis - Brooklyn, NY
  37. ACHILLES - Santa Clara, CA ⧫
  38. Gotta B Crepes - Evanston, IL
  39. Taqueria La Familia - Denver, CO ⧫
  40. Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar - Providence, RI ⧫
  41. Zaap Thai - Portland, OR
  42. Asiana Thai & Sushi - Cincinnati, OH
  43. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine - Orlando, FL ⧫
  44. Chellas Arepa Kitchen - Lancaster, PA ⧫
  45. New Mexico Tamale Co - Ferndale, WA
  46. German Knoodle - St. Petersburg, FL ⧫
  47. Kuji Asian Grill - Woodland, CA
  48. Bombay River - Red Bank, NJ ⧫
  49. Carmelina's - Boston, MA ♥
  50. Arario Midtown - Reno, NV
  51. Indo - St. Louis, MO
  52. The Curry Pizza Company 2 - Fresno, CA ⧫
  53. Barista Del Barrio - Tucson, AZ
  54. Korai Kitchen - Jersey City, NJ ♥
  55. 310 Eatery - Albany, CA
  56. Dia De Los Takos - Albuquerque, NM
  57. Healthy Substance - Chicago, IL
  58. Forma Pasta Factory - Brooklyn, NY
  59. Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, TN
  60. Croby's Urban Viddles - Charlottesville, VA
  61. Mr. Pollo - Pensacola, FL
  62. Yassin's Falafel House - Knoxville, TN
  63. The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA
  64. Hold Fast Kitchen and Spirits - New York, NY
  65. Tibbitts @ Fern Hill - Tacoma, WA
  66. Acevedo's Hawaicano Cafe - Kahului, HI
  67. Tuna Kahuna - Burlingame, CA
  68. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que - Kansas City, KS
  69. Hawaii Poke Bowl - Eagan, MN ⧫
  70. Trattoria 360 - Campbell, CA
  71. Porque No? Tacos - Oakland, CA
  72. Stella's - Richmond, VA
  73. Indian Gardens Cafe & Market - Sedona, AZ
  74. Noodle Man - Virginia Beach, VA
  75. Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken - Teaneck, NJ 
  76. Pruller Restaurant - Marlborough, MA
  77. Jackie M's & Son - Augusta, GA
  78. JJ's Caffe - Brockton, MA
  79. Odd Duck - Milwaukee WI
  80. Chez Genèse - Greensboro, NC
  81. Otaru Sushi Bar - New Haven, CT
  82. Fox & Fig - Savannah, GA
  83. The Box & Burgers Eatery - Kirkland, WA
  84. Yummy Pollo - Louisville, KY ⧫
  85. El Bocado - Philadelphia, PA
  86. Inizio - Buffalo, NY
  87. MOZZ - Provo, UT
  88. Bae Bae's Kitchen - Pittsburgh, PA ⧫
  89. Alleia - Chattanooga, TN  ♥
  90. Yannis Golden Gyros - Indianapolis, IN
  91. Sunny Point Café - Asheville, NC
  92. Wright's Barbecue - Johnson, AR
  93. Banh Mi Brothers - Charlotte, NC ⧫
  94. Ten/6 - Coeur d’Alene, ID
  95. Los Primos Tex Mex & Grill - Rockville, MD  ♥
  96. Plank Seafood Provisions - Omaha, NE
  97. Cafe Kacao - Oklahoma City, OK   ♥
  98. MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi - Fort Myers, FL
  99. Vizo's African Bar & Restaurant - Lubbock, TX
  100. Falafel cafe - Birmingham, AL

