‘You Are Comic-Con': San Diego Convention Center Shares Heartwarming Message With Fans

The San Diego Convention Center is missing you, Comic-Con fans.

But the building that houses one of the world's most beloved pop culture conventions, canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus, has a reminder: "We are the building. But you are Comic-Con."

The video message, posted to the San Diego Convention Center's twitter account, was meant to provide some solace to pop culture fans who, in just days, would typically be gathering downtown for San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

And solace did the message provide.

"Welp, never thought a convention center’s twitter account would bring me to tears. Well done @SDConventionCtr can’t wait to return to #sdcc someday," one user wrote.

"Alright I admit it.... I might have gotten a little misty eyed over this one.... love you #SDCC," another wrote.

Watch the video below.

A message to the @Comic_Con community, with love pic.twitter.com/3otI5LmKYr — San Diego Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 21, 2020

Comic-Con International (CCI) announced in April the annual convention that typically draws hundreds of thousands to San Diego would be canceled for the first time in 50 years.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for San Diego Comic-Con. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

But while, SDCC's in-person event may be canceled, organizers have launched Comic-Con@Home to provide panels, activities and, most importantly, connection for the fan community during the event's 2020 dates, from July 22 to July 26.

San Diego Comic-Con organizers expect the event to return in its full, heroic fashion at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to July 25, 2021.