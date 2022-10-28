Your Photos: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Illuminates San Diego, Mexico's Sky

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Thursday night, giving residents as far as San Diego's North County to down in Sinaloa, Mexico, quite a show.

While the rocket cruised through the sky, it illuminated the night and gave thousands of onlookers fantastic photo ops. Here are some of your images submitted to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20:

Did you see it, too? If you'd like a chance to have your photos or videos featured on NBC 7, submit your content here.

11 photos
1/11
Jasibe López
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 as seen from Mazatlán, Sinaloa in Mexico.
2/11
Karenina Arballo
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 viewer Karenina Arballo submits her image of the Falcon 9 rocket.
3/11
Juan González
Teleumundo 20 viewer Juan González captures the Falcon 9 rocket from Sonora, Mexico.
4/11
Diana Dueñas
SpaceX’s rocket as seen from Sonora, Mexico.
5/11
Dinora Juarez
Viewer Dinora Juarez submits an image of the Falcon 9 rocket in the sky.
6/11
Vanessa Arias
The Falcon 9 rocket illuminates the sky on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022.
7/11
Miguel Caldera
An image captured by Miguel Caldera shows the rocket’s trail, seemingly over the moon.
8/11
Carolina Altmirano
Falcon 9 and its trail as seen from Sonora, Mexico.
9/11
Darlene Padilla
The Falcon 9 rocket as seen from the Peltzer Pumpkin Farm in Temecula.
10/11
Nydia Ortiz
A very California image as palm trees seem to rest under the Falcon 9 rocket’s glow.
11/11
Michael Fischer
Falcon 9’s impressive trail as seen from Oceanside.

