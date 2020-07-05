Brush Fire Grows and Jumps 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

A brush fire scorched an estimated 400 acres in Santa Clarita pushed north and jumped the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported Sunday.

The 14 Freeway was closed in the area, the city of Santa Clarita reported.

The #SoledadFire has grown to 400 acres with a potential for 1,000 acres after jumping the 14 Freeway, according to @LACoFDPIO. https://t.co/DBG4a3mo72 pic.twitter.com/OCwTdBOqRR — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 6, 2020

The brush fire had a potential for 1,000 acres and a 3rd Alarm assignment had been requested, the LA County Fire Department said.

The fire was 0% contained as of 5 p.m.

Evacuations were being conducted for the so-called Soledad Fire, with the LA County Sheriff's Department advising anyone who lives near the 14 Freeway between Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Soledad Canyon Road to be prepared to evacuate.

