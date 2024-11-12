At least 192 structures destroyed by Mountain Fire in Ventura County

What to Know The fire is at more than 20,000 acres with 42% containment as of Monday.

The American Red Cross set up four mobile sites in the Camarillo area to provide resources and support

192 structures were destroyed in the fire and 82 others were damaged.

At least 192 structures were destroyed by a fan-flamed wildfire that quickly spread to more than 20,000 acres in Ventura County, officials announced in a press conference Monday.

With weather conditions more in their favor, firefighters have been able to contain the destructive Mountain Fire by 42% as of Monday, Cal Fire said. The unforgiving blaze, fueled by Santa Ana winds since its inception Wednesday, ripped through several communities in Moorpark and Camarillo, forcing residents to flee for safety.

As of Monday, however, several evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and others were lifted entirely.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Evacuation orders

Zone 1C

Zone 2 – Area east of CA-118, south of Southern Pacific Milling Road, north of West Mountain Road

– Area east of CA-118, south of Southern Pacific Milling Road, north of West Mountain Road Zone 3 – Area south of Hwy 118, west of Aggen Road, north of San Miguel Drive and east of and including Garrido Drive and Piropo Court

– Area south of Hwy 118, west of Aggen Road, north of San Miguel Drive and east of and including Garrido Drive and Piropo Court Zone 3B

Zone 4E – Areas south of and including east section of Valley Vista Drive, areas west of and including Esteban Drive and Corriente Court, select residences on Calle Converse and Calle Alberca

– Areas south of and including east section of Valley Vista Drive, areas west of and including Esteban Drive and Corriente Court, select residences on Calle Converse and Calle Alberca Zone 6 – Area extending south of Santa Clara River, east of Los Angeles Avenue, north of Saticoy County Club, and west of Briggs Road

– Area extending south of Santa Clara River, east of Los Angeles Avenue, north of Saticoy County Club, and west of Briggs Road Zone 8 – Area west of Santa Paula Community Golf Course, north to the Santa Clara River, South to Somis

– Area west of Santa Paula Community Golf Course, north to the Santa Clara River, South to Somis Zone 12B

Evacuation warnings

Zone 1A – Area east of La Vista Avenue, south of West and East La Loma Avenue, west of Bradley Road, north of CA-118

Area east of La Vista Avenue, south of West and East La Loma Avenue, west of Bradley Road, north of CA-118 Zone 1B

Zone 9

Zone 11A

Zone 12A

Evacuation shelters

Residents -- Padre Serra Parish. 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012

Large animals -- Ventura County Fairgrounds. 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

Small animals -- Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo Airport). 600 Aviation Dr. Camarillo, 93010

Of the 174 structures that were destroyed by the fire, it's unclear how many of those were homes. The California Fire Foundation is providing crews with $250 gift cards to hand out to those who were impacted by the blaze.

To further help those in need due to the fire, the American Red Cross set up four mobile sites in the Camarillo area to provide resources and support. One mobile site is on Mission Drive between Santa Cruz and San Clemente Way, a second one is on Mission Drive and West Highland while the other two are on Valley Vista Drive.

An assistance center will open later this week at a location that's to be determined in Camarillo. Officials said another community meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Rancho Campana High School.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Ventura County due to the blaze. Additionally, he issued an executive order to support firefighter and recovery efforts.

Ventura County residents can keep up with the latest emergency alerts by clicking here.