Wildfires in California have burned more than 1 million acres this year in a significant increase from last year's figure as the state enters one of the most dangerous times of the year for fires.

Cal Fire stats updated Tuesday show that 6,528 wildfires so far this year have burned 1,001,993 acres. Last year at the start of October, 5,492 wildfires burned 293,462 acres.

The acreage totals bring California close to its five-year average for early October of 1,085,577 acres.

The most dangerous months, historically, are ahead. Fall is typically the worst time of the year for wildfires in Southern California due to dry conditions and the infamous Santa Ana Winds, which have fanned some of the region's most destructive fires.

The fires include three major Southern California wildfires that started in early September and continued to burn about one month later.

As of Tuesday, the arson-related Line Fire in San Bernardino County was at 43,400 acres with containment at 76 percent. That figure dropped from earlier in the week due to a flare-up that forced additional evacuations.

The Bridge Fire in San Bernardino County was at 54,800 acres with containment at 98 percent. The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties was 95-percent contained at 23,500 acres.

Firefighters gained ground on the fires after a temperature cooldown, but warmer conditions arrived over the weekend.

"The dry vegetation, steep slopes and wind aligned … to create conditions for the rapid fire spread," according to a statement late Monday from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Above-normal temperatures are in this week's forecast.