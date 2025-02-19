A community united in preserving history and heritage of Altadena

The community of Altadena is coming together after the devastating Eaton Fire tore through the town, rallying to save its historic tiles from the surviving homes. This army of volunteers includes not just residents, but preservationists, and heritage organizations, all working to protect pieces of history that symbolize the town’s rich past.

After the Eaton Fire ravaged thousands of homes in Altadena, including many of its historic buildings, what remains are the tiles—small yet significant remnants of the town's architectural identity. These tiles, once part of homes built in the late 1800s, hold immense cultural and historical value for the community, making them crucial to Altadena’s recovery.

Founded in 1887 by artists, engineers, and naturalists, Altadena’s origins are deeply intertwined with the American Arts and Crafts movement. As the nation turned its focus to mechanization and industrialization, the town's early citizens embraced harmony with nature and celebrated handcrafted simplicity, laying the foundation for the town’s unique architectural style.

Today, Altadena is as diverse as it is cultured, home to a vibrant mix of small businesses, artists, scientists, and individuals from all walks of life. Despite the challenges faced by the community, the spirit of Altadena remains unwavering.

“We are 'town proud' for the same reasons as ever. We love our tight-knit foothill community, our unrivaled access to nature, and the collection of bungalows and modest houses of so many styles, well-loved and well looked-after,” says a statement from the official Altadena website. “Even in the ashes, our identity is stronger than ever. We will never be the town that burned down. We will be the town that rises. And so we walk forward now in the footsteps of the people that built Old Altadena, as we imagine and build a dream for the future that celebrates the past.”

Saving the tiles within this community represents more than just the preservation of a material object. It is a symbol of the broader mission to rebuild Altadena—drawing inspiration from its rich history to shape a future that honors the town's origins while looking forward to the future.

As volunteers work together, piece by piece, the tiles serve as a reminder that Altadena’s identity, deeply rooted in craftsmanship and resilience, will continue to rise from the ashes.