Evacuation orders and warnings issued for Crossing Fire in Riverside County

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect due to a brush fire that expanded to more than 100 acres Tuesday in hot and dry conditions in Riverside County.

The Crossing Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. near Lower Ranch Road and Pete Crossings in Aguanga. Water-dropping aircraft responded to the fire, which was burning in light brush with a moderate rate of spread in rugged terrain.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for some areas in the Inland Empire community is about 20 miles east of Temecula.

The evacuation order was for areas north of Dove Drive, south of Pico Lane, east of Shortcut Trail and west of Summerset Way/Ridgecrest Trail.

The warning, meaning people should be prepared to evacuated, was for areas north of Amaretto Way/Pico Lane, south of Highway 371, east of Shortcut Trail and west of Tule Valley Road.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

