Smoke Advisory Issued for Parts of SoCal Due to Laguna Niguel Fire

Parts of Southern California will be under a smoke advisory Thursday due to a fire burning in coastal Orange County.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the advisory after the Coastal Fire burned more than 200 acres Wednesday afternoon and destroyed homes in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

Winds are pushing smoke, which could be seen for miles along the Orange and LA county coasts, toward the south and east.

Good to moderate air quality index levels were recorded Wednesday evening in Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel by the SCAQMD. The air quality is not expected to get worse than moderate, according to the SCAQMD, except in areas close to the fire where unhealthy conditions could last for several hours.

Other parts of south Orange County may also be affected by the fire, which continues to burn with 0 containment.

SCAQMD recommends those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

More wildfire safety tips can be found on South Coast AQMD's Wildfire Smoke & Ash Health & Safety Tips page.