Air Quality

Air Quality Advisories in Effect Due to SoCal Wildfire Smoke

Fires burned this week in Azusa, the Lake Hughes area and. other locations around Southern California.

Cathy Moreno

Smoke from fires burning in Azusa and near Castaic prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District Friday to issue advisories calling for people to limit their outdoor exposure.

Winds may bring smoke and ash from the Lake Fire burning north of Castaic into portions of the Santa Clarita Valley and from the Ranch Fire in Azusa into the East, South and West San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona-Walnut Valley, making air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the AQMD.

Cooling Centers 6 hours ago

Locations and Hours: Los Angeles Cooling Centers Are Open

First Alert Forecast Aug 13

Excessive Heat Warnings Start Friday Ahead of a Toasty Weekend

If you smell or see smoke, the AQMD recommends limiting outdoor exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

The advisories are in effect through this afternoon, the AQMD said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Air QualityCalifornia Wildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us