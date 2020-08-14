Air Quality Advisories in Effect Due to SoCal Wildfire Smoke

Smoke from fires burning in Azusa and near Castaic prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District Friday to issue advisories calling for people to limit their outdoor exposure.

Winds may bring smoke and ash from the Lake Fire burning north of Castaic into portions of the Santa Clarita Valley and from the Ranch Fire in Azusa into the East, South and West San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona-Walnut Valley, making air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the AQMD.

If you smell or see smoke, the AQMD recommends limiting outdoor exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

The advisories are in effect through this afternoon, the AQMD said.