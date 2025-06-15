Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
Pacific Palisades

All evacuation orders now lifted for Palisades Fire

The fire burned 23,448 acres and destroyed much of the exclusive seaside community, killing 12 people.

By City News Service

Pacific Palisades, California January 15, 2025- Rows of houses are turned to rubble after the Palisades Fire torched Pacific Palisades. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Evacuation orders have been fully lifted for all zones affected by January's deadly Palisades Fire, officials said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the lifting of the final order Sunday at 1190 N. Piedra Morada Drive.

A spokesperson for the LAFD said that the order had remained in place because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies monitoring air and soil quality and hazardous debris wanted people to stay out of the area.

However, she also said people had already disregarded those orders and started to move back in prior to Sunday. All traffic restrictions have been lifted in the area as well.

The fire broke out Jan. 7, driven by historically strong winds. It burned 23,448 acres and destroyed much of the exclusive seaside community, killing 12 people.

Pacific Coast Highway was largely off-limits to all but residents, first responders and cleanup crews in the months after the fire, but reopened to all traffic on May 23.

The Getty Villa, which has been closed since the fire encroached onto its property in January, will reopen to the public on June 27.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pacific PalisadesWildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
